Osun: APC Preparing To Win General Election By All Means – Kenneth Okonkwo

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is preparing to win the 2027 general election by any means, citing the outcome of the Osun State governorship election.

Naija News recalls that Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party won Saturday’s keenly contested governorship election after polling 511,067 votes.

APC’s governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, came second with a total vote count of 444,815 while Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came a distant third with 17,180 votes.

Reacting to the development, Okonkwo, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, said the victory has triggered panic mode in the APC and that it will prepare to win the general election.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo, Nigerians should prepare for a desperate APC in 2027.

He wrote: “15 August 2026 Osun gubernatorial election.

“Congratulations to HE Gov Ademola Adeleke on his victory as the re-elected governor of Osun State. This is a testimony that the power of the people will always be greater than the people in power. The victory is a victory for Osun people.

“However, Nigerians should prepare for a more desperate APC come 2027. Whenever the opposition wins Osun State, it triggers a panic mode in APC and makes them prepare to win the general elections by all means.

“Prof Mahmood’s INEC organised good guber election in Osun in 2022 that brought Adeleke 1.0 to power, only to bungle the general election in 2023 with a technical glitch.”