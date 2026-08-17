Osun Will Reject APC In 2027 – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Former political adviser to President Bola Tinubu, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said the people of Osun would reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed said this on 𝕏 while reacting to Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory in Saturday’s governorship election.

The governor won the governorship election after polling 511,067 votes.

The APC’s governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, came second with a total of 444,815 votes, while Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came a distant third with 17,180 votes.

Before the election, Adeleke and his Accord Party endorsed Tinubu as their presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

However, Baba-Ahmed insisted that the defeat of the APC in Osun was not because Adeleke supported Tinubu for president.

He wrote: “I am not one of those supporting the conspiracy theory that the APC’s defeat in the Osun governorship election is a trade-off for the governor’s support for Tinubu in 2027.

“I prefer to believe Accord Party won fairly. I believe the APC can be defeated in fair elections. Osun State will reject it in 2027

“The clumsy intervention by PBAT on EFCC/Osun State frozen funds just made everything worse. PBAT, even as a maximum president, has no power to stop EFCC’s operations.

“EFCC itself has damaged itself badly. It will be difficult not to see a good cop-bad cop game here.”