Osun ADC Candidate Accepts Adeleke’s Victory

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Najeem Salaam, on Sunday, congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election, saying the poll outcome reflected the electorate’s choice.

Naija News reports that Salaam, who finished third in the election with 17,180 votes, said political differences should not undermine peace and unity in the state.

Recall that Adeleke secured a second term after polling 511,067 votes, defeating his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 444,815 votes.

The result showed a margin of 66,252 votes between the two leading candidates.

Adeleke won 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji secured victory in the remaining 11. Salaam finished a distant third.

Reacting to the outcome, Salaam urged political actors and their supporters to respect the decision of Osun voters and avoid actions that could threaten the peace of the state.

“Politics is not a do-or-die affair. The people have spoken; democracy has prevailed,” Salaam said.

He congratulated Adeleke on his victory and wished him a successful second term.

The ADC candidate also urged the governor to use his renewed mandate to address shortcomings recorded during his first term while consolidating on areas where his administration had made progress.

According to Salaam, governance remains a continuous process requiring leaders to constantly assess their performance and make necessary improvements.

He called on Adeleke to govern beyond partisan considerations and ensure that residents across the state benefit from his administration.

Salaam expressed hope that the governor’s second term would deliver greater development, peace and prosperity.