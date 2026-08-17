‘I Am Not The One Who Should Reach Out To Him’ – Adeleke On APC Candidate

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party (A) in the governorship election held on Saturday, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, to congratulate him on his victory.

Naija News reports that Adeleke made this call in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, 16 August 2026, officially declared Adeleke winner, after winning in nineteen local government areas, while Oyebamiji won eleven local government areas.

Adeleke, when asked whether he would reach out to the APC candidate, said it was Oyebamiji’s responsibility to reach out to him.

He said, “I am not the one who should reach out to him now because I am the one who won the election and I have been declared the winner.

“If he wants to be civilised, he is the one who should call me and say congratulations.”

Adeleke, however, charged his opponent to work with his administration and share ideas that could benefit the state.

“But at this moment, I am taking this opportunity on national television to extend my hand of fellowship and invite him to come forward and discuss with me.

“If you have any ideas, please share them, and I will consider them. If the idea is beneficial, I will be eager to implement it; the priority is Osun State,” he added.

The Osun State Governor added that his administration would put in place a structure to mend the political rifts that characterised the campaign leading up to the election.

Adeleke said, “I will set up a reconciliation committee aimed at uniting the people of Osun. I will extend invitations to our opponents; if you have any suggestions, please present them so that we can collaborate and enhance Osun’s greatness.”