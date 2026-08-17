Kwankwaso Reveals How Political Appointments Would Be Made If NDC Is Voted Into Power

The National Democratic Party (NDC)’s vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has stated that political appointments in the party would not be made on personal connections, but on competence.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso stated this while featuring on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Personality Interview Series on Sunday in Abuja.

He asserted that if voted into power, the party would consider the needs of the nation when making political appointments.

He noted that the country required competent people, including technocrats, professionals, and experienced politicians, to manage its affairs in various ministries, departments, and agencies.

“Power will be shared according to the needs of the country; technocrats and qualified politicians with prerequisite knowledge will be appointed,” he said.

According to him, the president and vice-president cannot govern the country alone, hence the need for capable individuals to support the administration.

He said specialised ministries would require people with relevant professional knowledge and experience to deliver effectively.

Kwankwaso said technocrats should not necessarily be seen as people outside politics, noting that some politicians have strong professional backgrounds.

He said an NDC government would avoid unnecessary delays in constituting its cabinet after inauguration.

The former governor noted that officials would have only four years to deliver on their mandates, hence the need to begin work immediately.