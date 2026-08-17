Ipswich Town Complete £17m Signing of Abdoul Ouattara

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Strasbourg midfielder Abdoul Ouattara for a transfer fee worth £17 million.

The move reunited the 20-year-old Ivorian star with manager Gary O’Neil ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Ouattara signed a five-year contract after working with O’Neil at Strasbourg last season, where he made 45 Ligue 1 appearances and helped the club reach the UEFA Conference League semi-finals.

Ouattara said the chance to play in the Premier League and work with O’Neil again made the decision an easy one.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world, and as soon as I knew the opportunity was there to play in England under a manager I have already enjoyed working with, I jumped at it,” he said.

“I am still young but have had some good experiences already, and I can’t wait to meet the fans and my teammates and get started.”

Meanwhile, O’Neil welcomed the midfielder to Portman Road and praised the player’s ability to operate in several positions.

“Abdoul is a talented young player who can play in different positions, so is a very good addition to our squad,” O’Neil said.

“We enjoyed working with him in France last season and are delighted to have the opportunity to do so again at Ipswich.”

Ouattara becomes Ipswich’s 11th major signing since their promotion from the Championship last season. The latest deal takes the club’s spending to £124 million in two seasons.

Naija News gathered that Ipswich will open their Premier League campaign against Sunderland at Portman Road on 22 August.