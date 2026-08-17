AI Videos, Fake News – INEC Dismisses Claims Of Ghost, Hired Voters In Osun Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged the general public to disregard information circulating on social media regarding the just-concluded Governorship Election in Osun State.

The warning comes following claims that ghost and hired voters were deployed in the August 15 Osun State governorship election.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Dayo Oketola, clarified on ARISE NEWS on Monday while speaking on the conduct and outcome of the poll that all electors were duly registered and were accredited at their designated polling units before they could participate in the election.

He noted that the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) made speculations of ghost voters impossible.

Oketola, hence, warned Nigerians to desist from relying on unverified videos and information circulated on social media.

“We are in an age of AI, misinformation, and disinformation. Not everything you see is true. With BVAS in play for any election in Nigeria, there is no room for ghost voters or hired voters,” he said.

“You cannot vote in an election unless you have been registered and accredited for that specific polling unit. Be careful what you believe, particularly in an election driven by information management and mismanagement.”

The INEC spokesman also disclosed that the election recorded 50.116 per cent voter turnout, describing the figure as one of the highest recorded in recent off-cycle elections.

“According to our records, we had a 50.116% voter turnout in that election. It is better than other off-cycle elections that have been conducted,” Oketola said.

According to him, the turnout at the Osun election reflected improved electoral preparedness and voters’ willingness to participate in the democratic process.

Oketola also noted that the exercise further showed a growing democratic maturity in Nigeria, despite tensions recorded before and during the electioneering period.

“Despite the fearmongering and the tension-soaked campaign in the run-up to the election, the Osun election has come and gone, and a winner has been declared. For me, this marks a consistent level of maturity for Nigeria’s democracy,” he said.