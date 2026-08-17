Ganduje’s Son Dumps NDC, Returns To APC 

Abdulaziz Ganduje, the eldest son of former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, has returned to the party after spending about three months with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Naija News reports that Abdulaziz was formally welcomed back by APC members and party officials on Sunday at the Ganduje Ward office in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to Daily Trust, he also collected a new APC membership card during the event, confirming his return to the party.

The development comes after Abdulaziz had left the APC and joined the NDC in Kano.

While with the opposition party, he obtained its nomination form to contest the Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gado Federal Constituency seat in the 2027 general election.

In other news, the 2027 Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has dismissed the political relevance of former governors Ibrahim Shekarau and Abdullahi Ganduje, as well as incumbent Governor Abba Yusuf in Kano State.

According to him, the trio are politically finished in the state.

The former Kano governor made the assertion while speaking on the News Agency of Nigeria Personality Interview Series on Sunday in Abuja.

He claimed that Ganduje’s political career would have been better had he maintained the political structure they both built together,

He described the former governor’s current situation as a consequence of his decision to part ways with him.