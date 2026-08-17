Dickson Appoints New Spokesperson, Other Aides

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, has appointed three new aides ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that, according to a statement issued on Monday by the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, Dickson appointed Sani Takori as Political Adviser, VinMartin Ilo as Chief Technical Adviser and veteran journalist Steve Nwosu as Spokesman.

According to him, the appointments, which take immediate effect, are expected to strengthen the operations, administration and strategic communication of the former Governor of Bayelsa State and the NDC.

Director said the three appointees “were selected based on their experience and professional records. Both Ilo and Nwosu come into the job with a track record of professionalism, credibility and integrity, while Hon Takori is a tested and trusted public administrator, with a hugely impressive political resumé.

“The brief of the three appointees covers Dickson’s activities both as the NDC National Leader and as a serving Senator of the Federal Republic.”

Profile Of Takori

Takori, a lawyer, began his career in the old Sokoto State, where he served at various times as a Registrar and Magistrate before becoming Solicitor-General and later Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Zamfara State.

An alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University and the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Takori was elected to the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007.

The 68-year-old politician, who hails from Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, was also a Local Government Chairman, National Legal Adviser to the Council of Ulamas and Chief Legal Officer of the Nigerian Electoral Commission.

Profile Of Ilo

Ilo was a broadcast journalist and public relations expert, with nearly four decades of experience.

The new appointee, who is a former Special Adviser on Media to Enugu State Governor, also served on the Governing Board of the National Broadcasting Commission.

Profile Of Nwosu

The statement described Nwosu as “a long-standing associate of Senator Dickson” and a “multi-platform media administrator and political communication strategist,” with experience spanning print, broadcasting and online media.

A graduate of the University of Nigeria and Lagos Business School, he worked with The Guardian and ThisDay, serving in various capacities, including Features Editor, Political Editor, Editor of ThisDayStyle and Editor of ThisDay on Saturday.

He later joined The Sun Newspapers at its inception as pioneer Editor of Saturday Sun, rising to become Editor of Daily Sun, Executive Director, Corporate Services, Deputy Managing Director and Deputy Editor-in-Chief.

Nwosu served for eight years on the Standing Committee of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, first as a member representing the West Zone and later as Treasurer.