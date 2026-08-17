The Day Ganduje Started Fighting Was The Beginning Of His Problem – Rabiu Kwankwaso

The 2027 Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has dismissed the political relevance of former governors Ibrahim Shekarau and Abdullahi Ganduje, as well as incumbent Governor Abba Yusuf in Kano State.

According to him, the trio are politically finished in the state.

Naija News reports that the former Kano governor made the assertion while speaking on the News Agency of Nigeria Personality Interview Series on Sunday in Abuja.

He claimed that Ganduje’s political career would have been better had he maintained the political structure they both built together,

He described the former governor’s current situation as a consequence of his decision to part ways with him.

“If you can even see the issue of Ganduje, who we came together and supported, and became governor free of charge. The day when he started fighting was the beginning of his problem. If I may ask: where is he now? It is difficult to see him,” he said.

Kwankwaso insisted that Ganduje could have commanded more political respect in Kano and beyond had he remained committed to the political structure

He also criticised Yusuf for allegedly abandoning those who worked for his emergence as governor.

Kwankwaso said the choice of Yusuf as his preferred candidate was based partly on the need to avoid a repeat of what he described as Ganduje’s actions.

“Abba Yusuf: we went down, right down, to make sure that we picked the right person who would not go and repeat what Ganduje had done.

“Members of my political group worked day and night to field Yusuf in the 2019 governorship election, which Yusuf won before the result was overturned through litigation,” he stated.

He said the same political structure returned in 2023 and successfully secured Yusuf’s election as governor, despite attempts to deploy similar tactics against the party.

Kwankwaso, however, said Yusuf had since distanced himself from the political camp that brought him to power.

“He left us, but he is not with Ganduje now. He is in between because I don’t think he is happy for anybody to call him Dan Gandujiyya,” he said.

He said Yusuf’s decision to allow himself to be publicly identified with Ganduje had also created political difficulties for him.