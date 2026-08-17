Davido’s Dad Reveals How He Prayed For Adeleke’s Victory

Deji Adeleke, the father of award-winning Nigerian singer Davido, on Monday, revealed that he was sure that his brother, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, would emerge victorious in the just-concluded governorship election.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, 16 August 2026, officially declared Governor Adeleke of the Accord Party (A) the winner of the Osun State governorship election

The elder to the governor, who spoke in a video shared on 𝕏 by #OluwasayoElijiah, said, “I don’t discuss with anybody. I do it in the corner of my room. I do this every day. So, I was not worried. I had no doubt in my mind that Ademola will win. Ademola will overcome.

“I fortify myself with the power of the Almighty God every day. And the day that I fast, I’ll do it three times a day. And nobody knew. I don’t discuss with anybody.”

Speaking on the opposition, he said, “Let them come with all the battalions, withdraw the Army, bring all the money from the Central Bank. Nobody is above God Almighty.”

“He comes with his wickedness. He comes with the power that he thinks he has because he’s connected to the Presidency. But Ademola comes against them in the power of the Almighty God.”

Deji, who spoke on how he prayed for Adeleke’s protection and victory, stated. “He dances and praises your name. So, Lord Almighty, God, the owner of the universe, show up for him.

“Ademola will defeat them.”