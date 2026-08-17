‘Davido’s Dad Is My Adviser Without A Portfolio’ – Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday, opened up on the influence of his elder brother, Adedeji Adeleke, describing the billionaire businessman and father of music star, Davido, as a father figure whose advice has played a major role in his personal and professional decisions.

Naija News reveals that Adeleke disclosed this during an appearance on Sunday Politics.

He also reflected on his upbringing, his relationship with his siblings and the values he said have kept members of the Adeleke family closely united.

Adeleke said the death of his father left a significant void in his life, adding that his elder brother often reminds him of their late father.

“I miss my dad big time. But when I see him, I see my dad. So, he is like a father figure to me,” he said.

The governor said he regularly seeks his brother’s counsel, particularly because of the experience and wisdom he has gathered over the years as a businessman.

“He is a father figure. How much do I listen to him? A lot, because God has really blessed him with wisdom,” Adeleke said.

Recalling their years in business, the governor said his elder brother would sometimes discourage him from investing in ventures he considered unlikely to succeed.

According to Adeleke, he initially ignored such warnings and would proceed with some of the investments, only to later discover that his brother’s assessment was correct.

“I would say, ‘Can we do this business?’ He would say, ‘Let me take a look at it.’ And he would tell me, ‘This one is not going to work.’ I would say, ‘Oh, you want to come through me? What’s going on here?’ I would go ahead and do it, and it would not work,” he said.

Adeleke admitted that his reluctance to accept his brother’s advice was partly due to his stubbornness at the time.

“I was a bit stubborn. So, after some time, I said, ‘Wait a minute. I think I need to listen to my big brother,’” he added.

He said he eventually began studying his brother’s approach to business and came to appreciate his judgement.

“I started studying him. And as I got older, I would call him my adviser without a portfolio,” the governor said.

Speaking about his other siblings, Adeleke said his elder sister also occupies a special place in his life, noting that she behaves in ways that remind him of their mother.

“She sounds like my mum. She behaves like my mum,” he said, describing her as caring but firm.

The governor attributed the strong relationship among the siblings to the upbringing they received from their parents.

He described his late father, who served as a senator during Nigeria’s Second Republic, as a politician and diplomat who was highly educated, widely travelled and exposed to different cultures.

Adeleke said those values, combined with their mother’s influence, helped strengthen the relationship among the children.

The governor recalled that as the youngest member of the family, he was once reluctant to share his possessions with his siblings, despite their willingness to share theirs with him.

He said his mother later corrected the attitude and taught him the importance of generosity and mutual support.

“She had to call me and say, ‘That is good. To share. Give and take, give and take,’” he recalled.

Adeleke also dismissed suggestions by political opponents that the family’s influence in Osun politics amounted to the establishment of a political dynasty.

He argued that the perception surrounding the family was shaped by members of the public and not something the Adelekes imposed on the electorate.

“I’m not the one that made it. It’s the people that watch us. They watch us, not me. This is democracy. Can we force them?” he said.

According to the governor, the closeness displayed by members of the family has contributed to the public attention they receive.

“We are so close,” Adeleke said.

When asked about the role his siblings played in his political journey and electoral victory, the governor acknowledged that their support was substantial.

“A big time. A lot of impact,” he said.