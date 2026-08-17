2026/27 UEFA Champions League Play-off fixtures, Match Dates

The battle for the final seven teams to join the 2026/2027 UEFA Champions League phase commences next week, with 14 clubs to compete across seven two-legged ties.

Naija News reports that winners in this play-off will join 29 direct entrants in the 36-team league phase, while all seven losing teams drop directly into the UEFA Europa League league phase.

The first legs of the play-off are scheduled for play on August 18 and 19, with the return fixtures scheduled for August 25 and 26.

Below are the seven UEFA Champions League play-off fixtures:

Fenerbahçe vs Lyon

Celtic vs LASK

N.E.C. vs Bodø/Glimt

AEK Athens vs Levski Sofia

GNK Dinamo vs Viking

Slovan Bratislava vs Celje

Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs Sabah

Meanwhile, English football analyst Jamie Carragher has considered Michael Carrick unqualified to deliver the Premier League title for Manchester United this season.

Not only the Premier League, but the former Liverpool player also didn’t see Carrick among managers who could contend for the Champions League this season.

Carragher, however, believes the Red Devils’ manager could do well in the season.

“I personally just don’t think Michael Carrick’s got that stardust as a manager to win a Champions League or a Premier League.

“He could have a good season and put Manchester United in a position to then go and get a Champions League-winning manager,” Carragher said.

Naija News reports that the former Reds made this remark on The Overlap Fan Debate.

Manchester United will start the new season with Carrick as their permanent manager after the departure of Ruben Amorim, who left the club in January.