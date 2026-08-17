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Carrick Can’t Win Premier League, UCL For Man United – Carragher

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher

Key Takeaways

  • English football analyst, Jamie Carragher, said Manchester United manager, Michael Carrick, lacks the stardust to win the Premier League or Champions League this season.
  • Carragher told The Overlap Fan Debate that Carrick may still have a good season and leave United ready to hire a Champions League-winning coach.
  • At Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on August 15, Arsenal beat Manchester City three-0 in the Community Shield, as Enzo Maresca called the defeat disappointing.

English football analyst Jamie Carragher has considered Michael Carrick unqualified to deliver the Premier League title for Manchester United this season.

Not only the Premier League, but the former Liverpool player also didn’t see Carrick among managers who could contend for the Champions League this season.

Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick | Photo Credit: BBC

Carragher, however, believes the Red Devils’ manager could do well in the season.

“I personally just don’t think Michael Carrick’s got that stardust as a manager to win a Champions League or a Premier League.

“He could have a good season and put Manchester United in a position to then go and get a Champions League-winning manager,” Carragher said.

Naija News reports that the former Reds made this remark on The Overlap Fan Debate.

Manchester United will start the new season with Carrick as their permanent manager after the departure of Ruben Amorim, who left the club in January.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca started his first campaign at Manchester City with a humbling defeat on Sunday, August 15, after conceding to Arsenal in the Community Shield final.

Naija News reports that Mikel Arteta’s side saw the back of the net three times in the Community Shield final on Sunday, thanks to goals from Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.

Reacting, Maresca described the match as disappointing. He expressed regret that his side failed to convert their chances.

According to him, the match became more complicated for his boys after Arsenal netted the second goal.

He said: “I think the goal we conceded after 25 seconds unfortunately affected the game at that moment.

“I think after the goal, the reaction was quite good before they scored the second one, we had three or four chances to score and draw the game but unfortunately we conceded the second one and it became more complicated.”

“Disappointed with that because in this kind of game the level is so similar that when you concede a goal, it then becomes difficult, but I think the action after the first goal was quite good and we created chances, but again, 2-0 was even more complicated,” Maresca stressed.

Naija News reports that Arsenal scored their first goal of the match at just 24 seconds.

The Gunners’ left-back, Riccardo Calafiori, scored the first goal, while a clinical Kai Havertz header before half-time further affirmed Arsenal’s determination for the Community Shield.

Arsenal took advantage of City’s sloppy performance as Martin Odegaard netted the third goal in the 48th minute after the interval to cap a resounding victory at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The development means Arsenal will start the 2026 campaign as champions for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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