Tinubu Has Done Well, What More Do I Want? – Adeleke Withdraws Suit Against EFCC

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has withdrawn the suit filed against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the freezing of the state government’s bank account before the just-concluded gubernatorial election.

Naija News recalls that Adeleke had earlier challenged the EFCC’s decision to secure an order freezing the state government’s account, describing the move as politically motivated and disruptive to the administration’s activities.

President Bola Tinubu subsequently directed the anti-graft agency to lift the restriction and discontinue the related legal action, following concerns over the timing of the freeze.

Hours after he was declared winner of the governorship election, Adeleke, during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said he has instructed the state’s Attorney General to drop the suit against the EFCC.

Adeleke said Tinubu has intervened on the issue and he has decided to put the political disagreements and the EFCC case behind him.

He said, “I’m putting them behind. What else do I want? I have instructed my Attorney General to drop it. Mr President has done well. He called me. What more do I want?”

Speaking on allegations that some of his supporters and officials were being invited and questioned by the EFCC, Adeleke said he had directed his lawyers to provide the necessary assistance.

Adeleke also defended Tinubu, stressing that the President was unaware of some of the actions attributed to federal agencies.

He stated, “Well, we have been talking. I have been calling all my lawyers to go there. I’m sure the APC in Osun, according to them, they are telling us they are using federal might.

“Most of these things, the President doesn’t know. The President has a lot of foreign work and jobs to do.”

According to Adeleke, some of his aides were invited by the EFCC for questioning but were released after no wrongdoing was established.

He described the invitations as a distraction and alleged that former Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, was behind the development because of his relationship with Tinubu.

He added, “I told my people, go there. We haven’t got anything to hide. And when they go there, they ask them questions, and then they will say, ‘Go on.’ Can you imagine my spokesperson? You are inviting my spokesperson is my spokesperson a finance minister or accountant?

“All these things are Oyetola because he is the cousin to the President. He is dropping the President’s name. I know that the President didn’t know about the EFCC one. That is why he had to call me and stop it.”