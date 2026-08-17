‘Come Give Me A Hug’ – Gov. Adeleke Breaks Down In Tears While Speaking With Davido

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, broke down in tears on Sunday during a congratulatory call from his nephew cum Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Naija News recalls that Davido actively campaigned for Adeleke throughout the election and repeatedly expressed confidence that his uncle would secure a second term.

Adeleke was declared the winner of the election on Sunday after polling 511,067 votes across the state to defeat his major contender, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a video circulating online, Adeleke, while speaking with Davido, got emotional and was heard saying, “Come and give me a hug,” while his son, B-red, was also seen patting him on the back.

See the video below:

Meanwhile, the APC in Osun State has reacted to the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election.

According to the APC, it is reviewing the governorship election won by Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party (A), before deciding on its next course of action.

The party further stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INE )’s decision to declare a winner does not mark the end of the electoral process, as aggrieved parties can challenge the outcome of an election.

APC, in a statement released on Sunday, through its Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, said its leadership was scrutinising the results from all wards and would consult its legal team before taking further steps.

The opposition party maintained that the electoral process extends beyond voting and declaration of results to the courts where necessary.