2027: Why Most Governors Seeking Re-election Will Be Disappointed – Kwankwaso

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, said some governors who failed to meet the needs of the citizens and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), believing the party’s political strength would help them win another term, will be disappointed in 2027.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made the comment on Sunday in Abuja during the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Personality Interview Series.

According to Kwankwaso, governors hoping to use electoral manipulation and state government structures to secure re-election will be disappointed because people will not support them.

He said, “What I foresee in the 2027 elections is that most of the governors seeking re-election will be disappointed because people will not support them.”

The former Governor of Kano State said Nigerians were becoming more politically conscious and would not necessarily support politicians simply because they controlled government structures.

Kwankwaso said growing concerns over insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and poor public services could affect how Nigerians vote in the 2027 elections, citing the large number of children out of school and the insecurity affecting communities across the country as reasons citizens were demanding better leadership.

The NDC chieftain also emphasised that politicians moved from opposition parties into the APC because many believed they could gain political advantage ahead of the 2027 elections.

He noted that the ultimate decision would rest with Nigerian voters, regardless of the political structures controlled by incumbent governors, adding that governments could improve citizens’ lives when public resources were properly prioritised and used to address pressing needs.