2027: ‘I Never Reached Agreement With Tinubu, I’m Supporting Him Because He’s Yoruba Man’ – Adeleke

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has dismissed reaching any agreement with President Bola Tinubu over his support for his second-term ambition in 2027.

Naija News reorts that Adeleke’s comments come after the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, thanked Adeleke for publicly reaffirming his support for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

He described the governor as a man of integrity and honour, saying, “You are a man of integrity and honour. ‘Agreement is agreement.”

However, Adeleke, during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said his decision to support Tinubu was based on the fact that the President is a Yoruba man from the South-West and that he wanted to encourage him to continue with his development projects in the region.

He said, “No, I never reached agreement with Mr President. My support is just based on, he’s a Yoruba man, and he’s from the South-West, and I believe that all the federal roads that he has started, I want to encourage him not to forget the South-West too because all our federal roads lead to other regions.

“And I feel like, well, since a Yoruba man has won the first term, maybe we should give him another chance to develop his reforms.”

Adeleke also expressed willingness to work with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including his opponent, Bola Oyebamiji, and former governor Gboyega Oyetola, in support of Tinubu.

He stated, “Well, as long as it’s … I’m doing it for Mr. President. So I wouldn’t mind; I will work with them.”

Adeleke emphasised that he would support Tinubu in whatever capacity the President required when the 2027 campaign begins.

He added, “Whenever Mr President, when it’s time for him to campaign and all that, whatever, how he wants me to come in, I will do it.”