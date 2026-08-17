2027 Will Be Different From Osun, APC Will Go Back To The Drawing Board – Rufai Oseni

Arise Television’s The Morning Show anchor, Rufai Oseni, has dismissed claims that the loss of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Osun governorship election could be replicated in the 2027 presidential election.

He argued that it would be delusional and foolish to assume that the 2027 presidential election would be a walk in the park.

Naija News reports that Oseni spoke during an episode of the show on Monday.

The news anchor said Nigerians must understand the risks surrounding the 2027 elections and prepare for the challenges ahead.

Oseni said his warnings were intended to help voters understand the risks involved rather than scare them.

He said, “Last week, when I was telling the people the challenges they would face, it was not to scare them. No, I believe in telling the people the truth so that they know how to react to dangers.

“Yes, same risk assessment. I like to say it the way it is. Tell them the risks involved, and I think it worked for the Osun people because they knew the risks involved. Don’t sugarcoat it for them.

“Just like I’m going to tell the Nigerian people the risks involved. If you think because Osun people stood up, it will be easy in 2027, you are foolish. You are delusional.

“2027 is going to be different from Osun. The federal might that they used and couldn’t execute, they will use it three times over. They will go back to the drawing board and try to perfect it.”