2027: ‘APC Afraid That Osun Election Will Send Wrong Signals To Nigerians’ – Dele Momodu

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is jittery over the outcome of the Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that Momodu, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, said the APC is afraid that the Osun gubernatorial election has sent the wrong signal to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 election.

The veteran journalist also asserted that President Bola Tinubu lost in the Osun election, stressing that APC’s governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji and Gboyega Oyetola were name-droppers using the President’s name in the state.

Momodu also commended Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido, for giving real-time updates on the election, adding that the APC would have done their manipulation at midnight.

He said: “Without any doubt whatsoever, Tinubu lost, who was Oyebamiji in the scheme of things? Who was Oyetola in the scheme of things?

“They were all name droppers, name dropping Tinubu everywhere and that is why a man said who said on full camera that they should kill his fellow citizens, could walk in and out of a police station as if all was well.

“And the reason I would tell you is the fear of January 2027, they are afraid that the Osun election will send a wrong signal to the electorates across Nigeria.

“In Osun Today, people are saying whether the governor supports Tinubu or not, they would support their own preferred candidate based on merit.

“I’m happy with what Davido did with social media, making sure that they were aware, he was updating them regularly, I think that also saved the day.

“Otherwise, till midnight, at a stage they stopped counting the votes and they were going to do their abracadabra as usual.”