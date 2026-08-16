VIDEO: ‘This Is For Osun People’ – Adeleke Sings, Dances Over Election Victory

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed gladness over his victory at the just concluded governorship election.

Speaking in a video on Sunday, the governor dedicated to victory to the people of Osun State, saying it is a win for democracy and for the people of the southwest state.

Adeleke said, “I feel great. First of all, I thank God Almighty for what has happened today. It’s a victory for democracy in Nigeria. A victory for Osun people that stood by me and said, Imole, you have done a lot for us. You have given us dividend of democracy in terms of infrastructure, improving our education, agriculture, and so forth. So this is for Osun people saying, thank you, Mr Governor.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had on Sunday, 16 August 2026, officially declared Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party (A) the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, who is seeking second term in office won 19 local government areas, while his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won 11 local government areas.

Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) claimed a distant third.

Total of the announced results showed that Adeleke had a total of 511,067 votes while Oyebamiji gathered 444,815 votes, a difference of 66,256 votes