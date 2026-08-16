Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 16th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 16th August, 2026.

Gunmen have reportedly stormed a collation centre in the Osogbo local government, disrupting an ongoing result collation in the Osun State Governorship election.

Naija News understands that the collation centre in Ataoja D covers Polling units of ward 4 in the state capital.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded around 9:45 pm, shooting sporadically into the air to scare officials away and possibly disrupt the exercise.

The shooting was intense for about five minutes before the situation was brought under control.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has been urged by Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to caution security agencies mobilised for the state’s governorship election.

The Accord Party (A) governorship candidate made this appeal as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues collating results.

Adeleke, in a post on his 𝕏 account, alleged an attempt to disrupt the collation process at various centres across the state.

The Osun State Governor, in the statement, urged Tinubu to direct the heads of security agencies to protect voters and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

President Bola Tinubu has been urged by Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to caution security agencies mobilised for the state’s governorship election.

Naija News reports that the Accord Party (A) governorship candidate made this appeal as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues collating results.

Adeleke, in a post on his 𝕏 account, alleged an attempt to disrupt the collation process at various centres across the state.

The Osun State Governor, in the statement, urged Tinubu to direct the heads of security agencies to protect voters and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

Governor Adeleke also called on President Tinubu to reaffirm his commitment to ensuring that the votes cast by Osun residents are counted and reflected in the final outcome of the election.

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party took the opportunity to call on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Army and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to adhere to the President’s directive and ensure that the collation process proceeds without interference.

He also urged the Federal Government to provide INEC with the necessary support to complete the process and announce a credible result.

The national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, has said those planning to use federal might to write fake election results in 2027 are living in the past and will fail.

Naija News reports that Dickson made this known in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Saturday, warning against intimidation in the forthcoming general elections.

The former Governor of Bayelsa State also urged NDC members, candidates, stakeholders and supporters to keep the faith despite acts of intimidation and attempts to narrow the democratic space.

He said, “As you know, since 2015, I have led Bayelsa State in opposition and helped ensure that our state was not overrun by desperate and criminally minded politicians seeking to use federal institutions to intimidate innocent voters.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been allegedly barred by suspected agents loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from counting ballots cast for the Accord Party (A) at the polling unit of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, during Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

According to The Cable, at the Lado Hill polling unit in Boripe Local Government Area, no Accord agent was on ground to monitor proceedings when collation began.

A man wearing an APC identification tag was said to have confronted INEC officials at the unit, insisting that ballots cast for the Accord Party be nullified. He reportedly told the officials the instruction had come “from above.”

The presiding officer initially pushed back against the demand. However, once police and other security operatives deployed to the unit withdrew from the immediate scene, the officer reportedly gave in to the pressure.

With the resistance broken, the APC agent and another unidentified man allegedly collected ink from the electoral officials and thumb-printed the ballots cast for Accord, in what appeared to be a deliberate move to invalidate them.

By the time the presiding officer announced the results, the APC was credited with 242 votes. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled five votes, the Action Alliance (AA) got two, while the African Democratic Party (ADP) settled for a single vote.

A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, was defeated in his polling unit in Okuku, Odo-Otin Local Government Area, by the Accord Party (A), the platform on which Governor Ademola Adeleke is seeking re-election, despite his support for the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

Naija News understands that Oyinlola had thrown his weight behind Oyebamiji in the build-up to the election.

A copy of the result sheet uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) result viewing portal, IReV, indicated that the Accord Party garnered 125 votes at the unit to beat the APC, which polled 85 votes.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) trailed in third position with five votes, while the African Action Congress (AAC) got two votes.

Three other parties, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) settled for one vote apiece.

Several other parties on the ballot, among them the Action Alliance (A), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), failed to record a single vote at the unit.

Figures on the result sheet showed that 228 voters were accredited for the exercise, out of which 220 votes were declared valid. Eight ballots were voided.

The election was held at Court Hall I, Okuku, in the Odo-Otin council area of the state.

The senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi, was spotted in another controversial video on Saturday for comments he allegedly made to voters at his polling unit during the Osun State governorship election.

In a video spotted online, Fadahunsi was heard charging his supporters to monitor the vote at his polling unit.

The lawmaker reportedly said, “Whoever does not vote appropriately is not an indigene of Ilase-Ijesa” before giving further instructions to those around him.

Fadahunsi’s statement has stirred reaction from the Imole Campaign Council, which accused the lawmaker of attempting to influence voters’ decisions during the election.

According to Vanguard, the campaign council, in a statement by its spokesman, Pelumi Olajengbesi, described Fadahunsi’s comments as “scandalous, unacceptable and undemocratic.”

The council also called on security agencies to examine the senator’s conduct and take appropriate steps to ensure voters can exercise their franchise without intimidation or interference.

The latest controversy comes days after Fadahunsi faced widespread criticism over another viral video recorded at a political gathering in Ilesa.

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, on Saturday, accused the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government of planning to withdraw security operatives from the Osun State governorship election.

Davido, who made this claim in a post on his 𝕏 account, alleged that the federal government is making the move because the Accord Party (A) is winning.

According to the award-winning singer, some Presiding Officers are insisting on inputting results at the Collation Centre.

He charged Accord Party supporters in the state and voters to ensure the results are filled into the EC8A form, signed, and uploaded to the iRev.

“Because we are winning. They want to withdraw the police and military! Mr President Tinubu, you are killing democracy,” he wrote.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has spoken about the emotional impact of her time on the reality TV show.

Naija News reports that the actress revealed that years of criticism after her exit forced her to seek professional help.

Erica disclosed this during an interview with media personality Toke Makinwa, where she discussed her experience on BBNaija, the attention that followed her disqualification and how she dealt with the pressure after leaving the programme.

The actress said the backlash did not end when she left the BBNaija house.

According to her, she faced repeated insults and criticism online for several years, which became difficult for her to handle.

The reality TV star said the pressure affected her mental health to the point that she had to speak with a therapist.

Erica explained that she eventually received professional support in 2024 after struggling with the emotional impact of the experience.

The Junior D’Tigress of Nigeria have qualified for the FIBA U-19 Women’s Basketball World Cup, which will take place in China from 17 to 25 July 2027.

The Junior D’Tigress qualified for the global showpiece after ending Côte d’Ivoire’s smooth run at the ongoing FIBA U-18 Afrobasket. They defeated the Cameroonians 53-50 on Friday night, August 15, to book the World Cup ticket.

During the clash, Nigeria held on as the score was tied seven times, and both teams recorded 11 lead changes.

Although Nigeria won the first two quarters 12-11 and 15-12, respectively, and went into the break ahead 27-23, Côte d’Ivoire fought back strongly to win the third quarter 16-14, applying pressure on Nigeria. The Junior D’Tigress won the fourth quarter 12-11.

Nigeria’s captain, Favour Anari, scored 15 points, grabbed two rebounds, and made four assists for an efficiency rating of 11, but Zainab Adelaja was the driving force behind the Nigerian team with a rating of 14, while Nimah Ibidunni scored six points and secured 12 rebounds.

10. Supercomputer Reveals Winners Of 2026-2027 Premier League Title

Arsenal have emerged as the overwhelming favourites to retain the Premier League title in the 2026/2027 season, according to Opta’s supercomputer.

The supercomputer has projected that Mikel Arteta’s side have a 38 per cent chance of lifting the trophy again in the coming season.

Naija News reports that the Gunners ended their 22-year wait for the league title last season after finishing runners-up in three consecutive campaigns. Arteta now has the chance to join an elite group of managers who have successfully defended the Premier League crown.

Only Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have previously retained the title since the competition began in 1992.

Opta’s prediction, reported by the Daily Mail, comes after the supercomputer ran 10,000 data-led simulations of the upcoming campaign. Arsenal came out comfortably ahead of their main rivals, although the model also identified a potential weakness in their title defence.

William Saliba’s fitness could prove crucial to Arsenal’s chances. The French defender missed games last season through a back problem, and the figures show a significant difference in Arsenal’s results when he does not play.

The Gunners recorded a 68.7 per cent win rate in Premier League matches with Saliba available. That figure dropped to 47.6 per cent when the centre-back was absent.

Manchester City rank as Arsenal’s closest challengers despite a major change in the dugout. Enzo Maresca has taken charge following Guardiola’s departure, while the club have also reshaped their squad during the summer.

City have received a 20.5 per cent chance of winning the title. Elliot Anderson represents their headline signing after the midfielder arrived for £116m, while uncertainty remains over Rodri’s future following Bernardo Silva’s departure.

Liverpool sit third in Opta’s predictions with a 9.2 per cent chance of becoming champions. New manager Andoni Iraola faces the task of lifting a side that finished fifth last season, while he has already admitted during pre-season that his players “cannot sustain the level we want” at this stage.

Manchester United follow Liverpool with a 6.2 per cent chance of winning the title under Michael Carrick.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.