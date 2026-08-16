Tension As Police Recovers Grenade In Borno

The Borno State command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned residents against touching or picking up any strange metallic or suspected explosive objects following the recovery of an unexploded hand grenade in the state.

Security personnel were said to have safely disarmed the explosive, which was reportedly dumped on a drainage slab in the Moduganari area of Maiduguri, the state capital.

Naija News understands that the recovery was carried out by bomb disposal experts attached to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Base 13, Maiduguri, following a reported distress call from alert residents.

Confirming the development in a statement made public on Saturday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, revealed that officers received the report at 12:40 pm on August 15, 2026.

The police mouthpiece explained that the Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, immediately directed the anti-bomb unit to visit the location upon receiving the report.

“Acting on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, following a report received at about 1240hrs on 15 August 2026 regarding a suspected UXO found on a drainage slab in Moduganari area, operatives of the EOD-CBRN Base 13, Maiduguri, promptly mobilised to the scene and safely recovered the item,” the statement read.

According to Daso, the recovered explosive has been safely neutralised and transported to a secure location for technical analysis.

The police spokesperson also noted that detectives have launched a full investigation to track down where the explosive came from and how it ended up in a public residential space.

Commenting on the development, Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, praised residents of the Moduganari community for acting quickly to alert security forces instead of attempting to handle the dangerous object themselves.

“The Commissioner of Police commends the vigilance of the members of the public who promptly alerted the Police and reiterates the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the State,” Daso added.

He, however, urged them to remain vigilant and also avoid moving close to any suspected, strange metallic objects anywhere in the state.