Peter Obi Congratulates Adeleke On Governorship Election Victory

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has congratulated Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on his re-election, describing the outcome as an important victory for democracy.

Obi, in a statement on Sunday, also praised residents of Osun State, particularly the youths, for what he described as their courage and determination to protect their electoral mandate.

He said Adeleke’s renewed mandate reflected the people’s confidence in his administration and performance in office.

“I warmly congratulate Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election and the good people of Osun State on this important democratic victory,” Obi said.

According to him, the people of Osun had spoken “with courage and clarity” by reaffirming their constitutional right to determine who governs them.

Obi added, “Through his commitment to the people, compassion for their needs, and the strength of his work and achievements in office, Governor Adeleke has earned their renewed confidence and been entrusted once again with their mandate.”

The former Anambra State governor particularly commended young people in the state for participating peacefully in the electoral process and protecting their votes.

He further stated, “I particularly commend the courageous youths of Osun who rose to the occasion and peacefully defended their democratic mandate.

“Their vigilance and determination demonstrate that when citizens stand firmly to protect their votes, the forces of good can overcome the forces of darkness.”

Obi said the Osun election had again demonstrated the importance of citizens remaining vigilant throughout the democratic process.

He stressed that every legitimate vote must be respected and every mandate secured through lawful means.

Turning attention to the 2027 general election, Obi urged Nigerians to remain politically informed and actively participate in choosing their leaders.

He described the development in Osun as a “clarion call” for Nigerians ahead of the next general election.

“This is also a clarion call as we approach 2027. Nigerians must remain informed, participate actively, vote, and protect their votes,” he said.

Obi argued that Nigerians suffering from hunger, insecurity, deprivation and economic hardship also possess the electoral power to change their circumstances.

“The Nigerian people are the ones experiencing hunger, deprivation, insecurity, and hardship; therefore, they are also the ones with the power, through their votes, to bring about the change that will end these conditions,” he added.

The NDC presidential candidate also called on politicians to prioritise national interest, peace and respect for the rule of law over partisan considerations.

According to him, elections should not become violent confrontations but should instead be contests based on ideas, competence, character and service.

Obi expressed hope that the Osun election would strengthen public confidence in Nigeria’s democracy and encourage citizens to remain committed to building a secure, prosperous and people-centred country.