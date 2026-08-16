‘I Am Expecting APC Candidate, Oyebamiji To Call And Congratulate Me’ – Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday, thanked God and the people of his state after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the governorship election held on the 15th of August, 2026.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, who spoke after the declaration, said he expects the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, to call and congratulate him.

Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party (A), described his victory as a triumph for democracy and a reward from the people of Osun State for his administration’s achievements.

The Osun State Governor said, “I thank God Almighty for this victory. It’s a victory for democracy. Victory for the Osun election.

“The victory is a way Osun people are repaying me for the infrastructural developments, health, security and other things I have delivered for my people.”

Adeleke, who expressed optimism that the APC candidate would accept defeat, said there was no victor and no vanquished.

“It’s no victor, no vanquished. I am expecting the APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, to call me and congratulate me,” he said.

The Accord Party candidate also attributed his victory to his faith in God, saying, “I have a God who never fails.”

Naija News reports that Adeleke took the opportunity to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for what he described as a successful election.

INEC declared Adeleke the winner after he polled 511,067 votes, defeating Oyebamiji of the APC, who scored 444,815 votes.

Adeleke won in 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji won 11, giving the incumbent a 66,252-vote margin.