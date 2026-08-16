Osun Poll Proves To APC That Determined People Cannot Be Defeated – Adeoye

The outcome of the just-concluded Governorship election in Osun State, according to the Lagos State Governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Prince Laja Adeoye, is proof that a determined people cannot be defeated.

Naija News reports that the candidate of the Accord party, Governor Ademola Adeleke, was earlier declared the victor in the poll conducted on Saturday, August 15, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Reacting to the development, Adeoye, in a congratulatory statement issued on Sunday (today), said the results of the poll now proved to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that people cannot be bought or pressured into making choices.

He stressed that the Osun election demonstrated the importance of protecting votes and ensuring that citizens can freely exercise their democratic rights.

“The outcome of this election is a powerful reminder to the ruling APC that a determined people cannot be defeated. Even if all the funds in the nation’s treasury are expended, and every apparatus of the state is deployed against the will of the people, that will shall still prevail,” Adeoye said.

The politician further noted that the people of Osun State demonstrated to the whole world that votes, when freely cast and jealously protected, remained a potent instrument for defending democracy.

“The Osun electorate has shown Nigeria once again that votes, when protected and courageously cast, remain the ultimate weapon against political tyranny,” he stated.