Osun: Full List Of How All 15 Gov Candidates Performed

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday officially announced the results of the Osun State governorship election.

Naija News had earlier reported that INEC Returning Officer, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, declared the incumbent governor and candidate of the Accord Party (A), Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the electoral process.

Adeleke was declared winner after securing victory in 19 local government areas out of the 30 local government areas in the state.

A total of 1,010,684 voters were accredited. The election recorded 985,079 valid votes, 207 rejected ballots and 1,005,800 total votes cast.

Adeleke defeated fourteen other governorship candidates who contested against him on the 15th of August, 2026.

Here is how all the governorship candidates performed in the election:

1. Ademola Adeleke (Accord Party) – 511,067 votes (Winner; won 19 LGAs)

2. Bola Oyebamiji (All Progressives Congress) – 444,815 votes (won 11 LGAs)

3. Najeem Salam (African Democratic Congress) – 17,180 votes

4. Adeagbo Opawoye (African Democratic Party) – 2,946 votes

5. Adefemi Adesuyi (Zenith Labour Party) – 2,482 votes

6. Olanrewaju Farinloye (Action Alliance) – 2,308 votes

7. Adesina Adeyemi-Doro (All Progressives Grand Alliance) – 1,475 votes

8. Olajide Esan (African Action Congress) – 1,458 votes

9. Olalekan Ogunsakin (Young Progressives Party) – 534 votes

10. Adewale Adebayo (Allied Peoples Movement) – 234 votes

11. Francis Ajala (Social Democratic Party) – 155 votes

12. Taofeek Adeleke (New Nigeria Peoples Party) – 118 votes

13. Clement Adesuyi (Action Peoples Party) – 114 votes

14. Masilo Adeleke (Boot Party) – 111 votes

15. Saliu Oyelami (Peoples Redemption Party) – 83 votes