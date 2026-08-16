Osun Election: See Local Govt Results As INEC Begins Official Collation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially begun the collation of results for the Osun 2026 Governorship election.
See INEC official declaration of Osun 2026 governorship results by local government areas:
Ifedayo LG
Accord: 7,427 votes
APC: 6,836 votes
ADC: 115 votes
Ife North LG
Accord: 13,879 votes
APC: 9,613 votes
ADC: 333 votes
Ilesa West LG
Accord: 16,196 votes
APC: 12,756 votes
ADC: 673 votes
Ede South LG
Accord: 26,188 votes
APC: 6,219 votes
ADC: 390 votes
Boluwaduro LG
Accord: 7,118 votes
APC: 7,050 votes
ADC: 179 votes
More to come…
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