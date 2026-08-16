Osun Election: See Local Govt Results As INEC Begins Official Collation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially begun the collation of results for the Osun 2026 Governorship election.

See INEC official declaration of Osun 2026 governorship results by local government areas:

Ifedayo LG

Accord: 7,427 votes

APC: 6,836 votes

ADC: 115 votes

Ife North LG

Accord: 13,879 votes

APC: 9,613 votes

ADC: 333 votes

Ilesa West LG

Accord: 16,196 votes

APC: 12,756 votes

ADC: 673 votes

Ede South LG

Accord: 26,188 votes

APC: 6,219 votes

ADC: 390 votes

Boluwaduro LG

Accord: 7,118 votes

APC: 7,050 votes

ADC: 179 votes

More to come…