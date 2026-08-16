Osun Election: Dangerous, Criminal And Illegal – APC Issues Warning To Accord, Adeleke

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the members and supporters of the Accord Party to desist from feeding the members of the public with the false results of the election.

Naija News reports that the warning was given in a statement released by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Mogaji Kola Olabisi.

The APC said it is disheartening that the members and supporters of the Accord Party in the state could brazenly descend to the dangerous arena of criminally and illegally assuming the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by declaring fake election results from the various wards in the state.

According to the Osun opposition party, INEC is the only body constitutionally empowered to conduct and duly declare the results of the election.

It stated that election results from other sources not from the electoral umpire’s could be described as an illegality.

The statement added: “The members of the public should therefore keep watch of the misinformation about the governorship results as such is capable of plunging the state into avoidable crisis.

“It is equally important for the police to urgently delve into the matter in order to make some of those publishing the falsehoods through the social media scapegoats.

“A keen watcher of the development would agree with the observation and conclusion that the publication of the false election results by the Accord Party members and supporters was a prearranged and co-ordinated exercise by the handlers of the Accord Party in the state to cause confusion.

“For God sake, why is it impossible for the Accord Party handlers to play politics by the rules as the INEC has been warning copiously that it wasn’t the business of anyone other than the national electoral umpire to release and declare the election results.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke should be held responsible should there be a post-election crisis which is being stylishly promoted by the governor and his co-travellers, as findings showed that some of the disgruntled politicians of the Accord Party extraction have illegally enlisted the services of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to cause political crisis in the state with special reference to the churning out of fake election results.

“We are enjoining our members and supporters in the state and beyond to continue to go about their businesses in peace and refuse to be distracted by the illegal activities of the political bandits who are hell-bent in plunging the state into avoidable political crisis for selfish reasons.”