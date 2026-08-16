Osun Election: EU Observer Hub Uncovers 323 Electoral Offences, 38 Security Incidents

The European Union (EU) Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria Election Observation Hub (EU-SDGN EOH) has claimed that there were over 38 reported security incidents and 323 electoral offences and irregularities in the Osun 2026 election.

Naija News reports that the Union, which comprises the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), the International Press Centre (IPC), the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), TAF Africa, The Kukah Centre (TKC) and Yiaga Africa, made the claim in a statement on Saturday.

The hub asserted that the 726 polling units monitored were disrupted by violent acts and irregularities.

They disclosed that they had deployed 823 accredited observers across polling units in all 30 local government areas to monitor the election.

The statement read, “Of 2,339,233 registered voters, 1,906,390, representing 81.50 per cent, had collected their Permanent Voters Cards and were eligible to vote.”

Speaking on the security incidents, the Union stated that there were 25 cases of thuggery, 12 attacks on electoral officials and 9 cases of voter intimidation by security personnel.

The hub said, “It separately recorded 323 cases of electoral offences across the polling units observed, including 103 cases of vote trading, 85 cases of exposure of ballot papers, 31 cases of obstruction of voters, 38 cases of campaigning at polling units, 28 cases of inducement of polling and security officials, 14 cases of voter impersonation, 12 cases of multiple voting and 7 cases of misconduct by election officials.”

The Hub also identified specific cases of voter intimidation by security agents at PU 29-10-10-005, Igbon District Council School, Ejigbo, and PU 29-30-06-015, opposite No. 22 Oke Ola Street, Okanla Area, Osogbo.

“During the accreditation process, 608 of 726 observed polling units, or 83.7 per cent, had polling officials with a full complement of both sensitive and non-sensitive materials between 7:30am and 8:00 am. A further 75 polling units opened between 8:00am and 8:30am, and 42 between 8:30 am and 11:00am, while one polling unit remained unopened as of 11:00am due to the non-arrival of personnel and materials,” the statement read.