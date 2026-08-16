Osun: Democracy Will Continue To Flourish – Tinubu Congratulates Adeleke, Confirms Phone Call

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke over his victory in the just concluded Osun State Governorship Election.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the re-election of Governor Adeleke is a fitting assurance that democracy will continue to flourish in Nigeria under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had on Sunday, 16 August 2026, officially declared Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party (A) the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, who is seeking second term in office won 19 local government areas, while his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won 11 local government areas.

Total of the announced results showed that Adeleke had a total of 511,067 votes while Oyebamiji gathered 444,815 votes, a difference of 66,256 votes.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, Tinubu said: “I called Governor Ademola Adeleke earlier today to congratulate him on his election victory in Osun State. His victory once again confirmed the confidence the people of Osun State have in him.

“I wish him great success as he prepares to lead the state for the next four years. Now that he has won, Governor Adeleke must unite the people of Osun State and rally them for growth, stability, and social and economic progress, regardless of the political choices they made at the election.

“I salute the courage and discipline displayed by other contestants in the election. Their participation deepened and enriched our country’s democratic culture. The outcome of the election reflects the will of the people and is a fitting assurance that democracy will continue to flourish in our land.”

Tinubu commended INEC and the security agencies for conducting a peaceful and transparent election that produced a clear winner.