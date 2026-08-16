Osun: Atedo Peterside Questions INEC Over 62 Missing Results On IReV

President and founder of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, has raised concerns about the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) failure to upload results from 62 polling units to its Result Viewing (IReV) portal in the Osun State election.

Naija News reports that Peterside shared his observation in a post on 𝕏 on Sunday after INEC declared Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party winner of the election.

Adeleke was declared winner by the electoral commission after he polled 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, who got 444,815 votes.

Speaking on the development, Peterside argued that though Adeleke’s victory had been ascertained, INEC still needs to publish the outstanding results.

“As at 8.50 am on the day after the elections (today), INEC’s IREV had 98.35% of the results uploaded instead of 100%.

“INEC must still explain why they have NOT uploaded the results from 62 Polling Units out of 3,763 Polling Units,” Peterside said

Speaking further, Peterside pointed out that the election demonstrated the importance of strong voter participation in preventing electoral malpractice.

“Some of us refuse to get carried away by the #OsunGuber2026 Election result. The only thing it really proves is that a large voter turnout (43.4% in Osun is high by recent Nigerian standards) is the best antidote to rigging,” he said.

He urged citizens and stakeholders to continue monitoring INEC’s conduct, stressing the need for greater accountability in the electoral process.

Peterside said the outstanding results might no longer affect the outcome because Adeleke had already been declared winner, but maintained that the commission should nevertheless explain the delay.