Osun: APC Speaks On Taking Action Against Adeleke’s Victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has reacted to the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election.

According to the APC, it is reviewing the governorship election won by Governor Ademola Adeleke the Accord Party (A), before deciding on its next course of action.

The party further stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ‘s decision to declare a winner does not mark the end of the electoral process, as aggrieved parties can challenge the outcome of an election.

APC, in a statement released on Sunday, through its Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, said its leadership was scrutinising the results from all wards and would consult its legal team before taking further steps.

The opposition party maintained that the electoral process extends beyond voting and declaration of results to the courts where necessary.

The statement read, “We are not unaware of the fact that election is a process which begins at the registration of the voters through the primary election to the election proper, which extends to the tribunal, the Appeal Court and terminates at the Supreme Court.

“An election cannot be said to have been concluded without having explored all these constitutionally allowed legal opportunities to enrich the nation’s jurisprudence as enshrined in the Electoral Act 2026 as amended.”

The opposition party further stated that, after consulting its lawyers, it would consider all options available under the Electoral Act.

It commended its members and supporters for their loyalty and urged them not to be discouraged by the outcome announced by INEC.

The party also appealed to its supporters across Osun State to remain peaceful and avoid responding to any form of provocation.

“As a result of the foregoing, we are imploring our ever loyal members and supporters to remain calm while they carry on with their businesses and refuse to respond to any provocative action or inaction from any of the members of the ruling party across the state,” it said.

The APC further assured its members that the party was still considering its options.

“It is necessary to assure our members and supporters to remain steadfast about the current situation and have it in mind that it is not over until it is over,” the statement added.

APC charged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to protect its members and supporters, alleging that some of them were being harassed by members of the opposition.

The APC described the current political development in Osun as a temporary phase, expressing confidence that it would eventually become part of the state’s political history.