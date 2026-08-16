Osun: APC Killed 28 People – Fayose Cries Out, Petitions ICC

Nigerian businessman, Isaac Fayose, has pledged 5 million naira for the families of the violence victims in the Osun State 2026 government election.

Naija News reports that Fayose claimed that 28 people were killed because of the election.

He described the victims as heroes who stood by Governor Ademola Adeleke, adding that he had petitioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the violence and deaths.

Speaking via Facebook, Fayose said the victims should be remembered alongside their grieving families.

“The Osun election has come and gone, but 28 people were killed by APC because of this election, yet they still lost. Those who were killed are the heroes of this election because they stood by Governor Ademola Adeleke,” he said.

Speaking further, he said, “Osun election don come and go, but some people don pay on top this election. They are the heroes of Osun democracy because they stood by Imole till they dropped off. They are in heaven now.”

He also alleged that several people were detained during the election period, saying, “APC don kpai a lot of people in Osun. And at the end, they lost to the people. A lot of people are in detention.”

Fayose also demanded that those who made inflammatory statements during the election should be identified and reported to the ICC.

“So we have to start writing. We have to come up with a petition to the international criminal courts. People that have incited a lot of people during this election,” he said, adding that “28 people is a lot for just an election.”

Fayose also called for compensation for the victims’ families, saying, “i am going to donate 5 million for their families. And the state government too. Let’s compensate them. We should be kind to them. They stood for what is right.”

He described those who died as people who stood for “Imole”, “blessing” and “progress”, and urged that their names be included in the proposed petition.