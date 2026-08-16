‘This Mountain Must Collapse By Tinubu’s Order’ – Umahi Declares In Imo

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has stressed that voting for President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming 2027 general elections has become a must for the people of the South East after the numerous projects by the incumbent administration, Naija News reports.

Speaking on Saturday, August 15, in Okigwe, Imo State, during an inspection of the 65-kilometre Afikpo-Uturu-Okigwe Federal Road project, Umahi highlighted a series of projects ongoing in the region under Tinubu’s leadership.

Further highlighting projects being carried out by the incumbent administration, Umahi said the federal government has begun preparatory work to remove a 60-metre-high mountain blocking a critical section of the road, adding that the President has directed that the natural obstacle must give way in the interest of motorists and communities across the Southeast.

The minister stressed that the mountainous terrain had historically posed a major safety challenge for road users and was responsible for several fatal accidents along the corridor.

He said the Tinubu administration was determined to eliminate the obstacle and deliver a safer, more efficient highway.

“This mountain, by the command of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must collapse for the people of South-East,” Umahi said.

“This place is very challenging. We have a mountain that is over 60 metres high. If God helps us in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to achieve this, this will be a major saving of lives for the people of South-East. This place has consumed many lives.”

Speaking further, the Minister noted that work on the 65-kilometre road had progressed with more than 20 kilometres already completed.

Umahi commended the contractor for the quality of construction, particularly the concrete pavement being deployed, describing it as superior to what was obtainable on some other major Federal Government highway projects.

He urged residents of the region to assess the federal government’s development strides from the standpoint of tangible infrastructure delivery and economic impact, rather than political sentiments.