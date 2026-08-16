Osun Poll: Full List Of LGAs Won By Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State and candidate of the Accord Party (A), Ademola Adeleke, has been officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the 2026 governorship election.
Naija News had earlier reported that Adeleke, who contested against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji and several other candidates, had a total of 511,067 votes while Oyebamiji gathered 444,815 votes, a difference of 66,256 votes.
Adeleke won 19 local government areas, while his closest rival, Oyebamiji, won 11.
Here are the local government areas won by Adeleke:
Ede North: Adeleke — 35,427; APC — 10,283
Osogbo: Adeleke — 36,480; APC — 30,474
Ede South: Adeleke — 26,188; APC — 6,219
Iwo: Adeleke — 27,085; APC — 19,660
Ife East: Adeleke — 27,201; APC — 18,600
Ife Central: Adeleke — 21,171; APC — 15,913
Ifelodun: Adeleke — 21,107; APC — 18,396
Oriade: Adeleke — 21,343; APC — 14,863
Egbedore: Adeleke — 19,278; APC — 11,194
Odo Otin: Adeleke — 18,003; APC — 15,435
Ilesa West: Adeleke — 16,196; APC — 12,756
Ila: Adeleke — 16,211; APC — 12,934
Ayedaade: Adeleke — 16,681; APC — 15,719
Ife North: Adeleke — 13,879; APC — 9,613
Orolu: Adeleke — 12,352; APC — 10,622
Boluwaduro: Adeleke — 7,118; APC — 7,050
Ayedire: Adeleke — 11,073; APC — 9,910
Ejigbo Local Government Area and Ifedayo
Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria Election Observation Hub (EU-SDGN EOH) has claimed that there were over 38 reported security incidents and 323 electoral offences and irregularities in the Osun 2026 election.
Naija News reports that the Union, which comprises the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), the International Press Centre (IPC), the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), TAF Africa, The Kukah Centre (TKC) and Yiaga Africa, made the claim in a statement on Saturday.
The hub asserted that violent acts and irregularities disrupted the 726 polling units monitored.
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