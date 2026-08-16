‘It Is Clear, Must Be Respected’ – Adeleke Campaign Claims Victory, Asks APC’s Oyebamiji To Concede Defeat

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) of Governor Ademola Adeleke has called on the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Osun State Governorship Election, Bola Oyebamiji, to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and concede defeat.

Naija News reports that the call was made through the campaign council’s spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, in a statement.

The council stated that from results received from across the state, Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Accord Party have won the Osun State Governorship Election.

It said the figures collated from the polling units and wards clearly show that the people of Osun State have renewed their mandate for Governor Adeleke.

According to the campaign council, the will of the people, as expressed through their votes, is clear and must be respected.

It urged the APC candidate to put on “the noble garment of a democrat, accept the verdict of the electorate and concede defeat. Osun State is bigger than anyone’s political ambition.

“An election is a contest in which the winner is decided by the electorate, not imposed on them. Saturday’s election represents the verdict of the people of Osun State, and that verdict must not be subverted through criminally manufactured or manipulated figures, the deployment of so called “federal might,” or political affiliation with the centre.

“We particularly call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain faithful to the results from the polling units and ensure that the will of the Osun people, freely expressed at the ballot, is protected throughout the collation and declaration process.

“The people of Osun State have spoken clearly. Their votes must count, their choice must be respected, and their mandate must not be altered.”