INEC Makes Fresh Announcement After Declaring Adeleke Winner Of Osun Election

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has officially announced the closure of the Situation Room following the conclusion of the 2026 Osun Governorship Election.

Naija News reports that the Situation Room served as a central monitoring centre and oversight hub for the Osun State Governorship Election.

Recall that the electoral umpire had earlier declared Governor Ademola Adeleke the winner of the election, which featured candidates from across 15 political parties.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Joshua Ogunwole, disclosed that Adeleke polled 511,067 votes while his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 444,815 votes.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Najeem Salaam, came third with 17,180 votes.

In his final note from the exercise, INEC chair, Amupitan, explained that the closure of the Situation Room followed the “successful conclusion” of the Saturday civic exercise and the subsequent declaration of the election result in the early hours of Sunday, 16 August 2026.

The INEC chairman expressed profound appreciation for their dedication, sacrifice and professionalism throughout the electoral process.

Amupitan praised staff at the Commission’s headquarters, Osun State and local government offices, as well as personnel deployed to the field, particularly those who worked at the polling units and members of the technical teams.

He also acknowledged staff efforts, noting that many sacrificed time with their families and worked under demanding conditions to support the successful conduct of the election and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

He noted that the lessons and experience gained must inform the Commission’s preparations for the 2027 General Election.

The INEC chairman reiterated the Commission’s commitment to professionalism, transparency, and neutrality while maintaining strict neutrality in discharging its responsibilities.

He further called on staff to remain committed to the Commission and to recognise the important role INEC plays in sustaining Nigeria’s democracy.

“Let us learn from our experience, refine our strategies and approach the upcoming national task with renewed vigour and absolute neutrality. Let us remain steadfast in our duty, knowing that we are the gatekeepers of our nation’s democracy,” Amupitan said.