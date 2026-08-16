Osun: ‘I’ve Never Rigged Election Before, Face Your Music’ – Faleke Fires Back At Davido

The lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency of Lagos State at the House of Representatives, James Faleke, has responded to the allegations of influencing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the just-concluded governorship election in Osun State.

Naija News reports that this follows a post by Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido, on his 𝕏 handle, in which he alleged that Faleke pressured INEC to alter the outcome of the poll during the collation of the election results in Osogbo on Saturday.

He wrote, “Hon. James Faleke, stop putting pressure on INEC to change Osun election result. Respect the wishes of Osun people. We don’t want Oyetola and AMBO.”

In response, Faleke, in a post via his verified 𝕏 handle on Sunday, denied influencing or rigging any election, urging Davido to face his music.

Faleke said his presence in Osun was solely to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, stressing that Davido also backed his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, who contested under the Accord Party.

He said, “I have never influenced or rigged before and I don’t plan to start now. Face your music while we face our politics.

“I came to Osun to support my party’s candidate, while you supported your uncle’s party (Accord). INEC is a body that can’t be influenced by me or anyone else.”