Confusion In ADC As Atiku Names Hamman Tukur Ribadu As Adamawa Guber Candidate

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has made a Facebook post that may have prompted chaos in the party’s Adamawa chapter.

Naija News reports that in the post, Atiku had recognised a different person as the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

The former vice president wrote that he met with ADC candidates from Adamawa State, including what he described as the party’s governorship candidate, “Hamman Tukur Ribadu.”

In the Facebook post, Atiku said: “Earlier today, I met with my fellow 2027 Adamawa State African Democratic Congress candidates across all elective positions, including our governorship candidate, Hamman Tukur Ribadu.

“I am pleased to see the party uniting to form a common front. I have encouraged them to maintain these efforts.”

Atiku’s statement has generated chaos within the party, as Ambassador Engineer Omar Suleiman, popularly known as Omarana, has been publicly identified as the party’s governorship candidate.

Recent media reports have also continued to identify Suleiman as the ADC governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

The controversy follows Atiku’s aide, Phrank Shaibu, dismissing claims that his principal was trying to replace Suleiman.

He described allegations that Atiku was involved in any attempt to replace a duly nominated ADC candidate as “entirely false, malicious and the product of mischief-makers.”

Shaibu said Atiku had “neither initiated nor sanctioned any move to replace any duly nominated candidate of the ADC anywhere in Nigeria,” insisting that the former Vice President respected the party’s internal democratic processes.

“We therefore urge our members, supporters and the general public to disregard this baseless propaganda, which is clearly intended to foment unnecessary tension and distract the party from its collective mission,” Shaibu said.