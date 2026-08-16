Adeleke: ‘This Is The Hand Of God’ – Imole Campaign Chief Reacts To Osun Election Outcome

The spokesperson of the Imole Campaign Council, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has expressed his excitement on the outcome of the just concluded 2026 Governorship Election in Osun State.

Naija News reported earlier that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, confirmed Governor Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the keenly contested election in Osun State on Saturday, August 15.

According to the electoral empire, Adeleke who is seeking second term in office won nineteen local government areas, while his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won eleven local government areas.

Meanwhile, Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) claimed a distant third.

The total results announced by INEC showed that Adeleke had a total of 511,067 votes while Oyebamiji gathered 444,815 votes, a difference of 66,256 votes.

Reacting to the development while addressing journalists after INEC’s announcement, Olajengbesi, said the outcome of the election is the reflection of the manifestation of God’s hand and the will of the Osun people.

He further said the development showed that Adeleke is the man of the people.

‎“I am super excited. This is the Lord’s doing; this is the manifestation of God’s hand; this is the will of the people of Osun State. I am glad because this election has clearly shown that Governor Ademola Adeleke is the man of the people,” Olajengbesi said.