Adeleke Make Promises To Osun People After Re-Election

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday, pledged to justify the confidence residents reposed in him following his re-election for a second term, saying his administration will consolidate its achievements and address areas where it fell short.

Naija News reports that Adeleke gave the assurance on Sunday while addressing journalists after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared him winner of the August 15 governorship election in the state.

The governor, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party, said the outcome of the poll brought to an end months of political tension and pressure experienced by residents in the build-up to the election.

Adeleke said, “In the last few months, Osun people have been under very intense pressure. Today, the issues are settled by the grace of God and people.

“I, therefore, dedicate this victory to the good people of Osun State. I deeply appreciate your resilience, your strong will, and your unwavering commitment to democracy.”

Adeleke said his victory had given him another opportunity to improve on the performance of his administration, promising to strengthen areas where the government had recorded progress while correcting identified shortcomings.

He said his second-term administration would be driven by a renewed five-point agenda aimed at delivering better governance and development to the people.

“As you have trusted me again for the second term in office, I will not disappoint you. To serve you better, I will reinforce my strong points and correct my errors under my renewed five-point agenda,” he said.

The governor also expressed appreciation to individuals and groups who supported what he described as the struggle for democracy in Osun, both within and outside Nigeria.

“To all lovers of democracy, I thank you for supporting our struggle from home and abroad. The support is overwhelming. My faith in democracy is deepened,” Adeleke said.

He also commended the media for its coverage of developments surrounding the election.

“Most importantly, I thank the media for standing by me, by us. The constant coverage in support of democracy emboldened us. We are grateful,” he added.

Speaking on the direction of his administration after the election, Adeleke said his government would intensify efforts to expand development and improve governance across the state.

He also extended an olive branch to his opponents, declaring that the conclusion of the election should mark the beginning of renewed cooperation for the development of Osun.

“Osun State is on the march again. We shall expand development and widen the net of good governance. In this race, there is no victor, no vanquished. I extend my olive branch to my co-contestants. I am the governor of all Osun State people,” he said.

Adeleke said his long-term ambition was to reposition Osun from a state heavily dependent on the civil service into an industrial hub capable of attracting local and foreign investments.

“My vision: taking Osun from a civil service state to an industrial state and an investment destination,” he said.