African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dino Melaye, has accused three ex-officials of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of selling the opposition party to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Melaye made the allegation during an interview on the Kaa Truths podcast.

Melaye said the former acting national chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, the party’s former national secretary, Samuel Anyawu, and the former organising secretary, Umar Bature, sold the party to Tinubu.

According to the former lawmaker, the trio worked to hand over the PDP to Tinubu before the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) organised the party’s ‘final funeral’.

Recall that PDP has faced prolonged internal turmoil in recent years, with loyalists blaming a faction of party leaders for allegedly working against the party’s interests from within.

Wike, a former Rivers State governor, has been a central and controversial figure in those tensions, having publicly clashed with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, after the 2023 general elections.

In other news, Melaye has cautioned Tinubu against taking the 2027 presidential election for granted, saying political endorsements alone cannot determine a leader’s future.

Melaye made the remarks in a post shared on his 𝕏 handle, where he referenced the late former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

According to the former lawmaker, Abacha enjoyed widespread political support before his death in 1998, but his ambition to transition from military rule to a civilian presidency never materialised.

Melaye said there is always a ‘God factor‘ in human affairs, warning that no political calculation can override divine intervention.

He argued that President Tinubu should not ignore this reality as political activities ahead of the 2027 general election continue to gather momentum.