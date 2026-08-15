Why Peter Obi Is Also An Illiterate – Raimi

Development and economic expert, Taofiq Raimi, has said the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is also illiterate because he is committed to the fallacy of generalisation.

Naija News recalls that Peter Obi had recently expressed concerns about the condition of Nigeria’s electoral and judicial systems, accusing academics of facilitating electoral fraud, legislators of undermining electoral regulations, and prominent lawyers of supporting forgery.

Peter Obi made the remark on Tuesday during the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Democracy Dialogue held in Bauchi, the capital of Bauchi State.

Reacting to the development during an interview on Arise News, Raimi slammed Peter Obi for accusing university professors of helping illiterates become president.

Raimi compared Peter Obi’s own experience of contesting his election results in court to what he perceived as the decline of the nation’s institutions.

He said, “Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of NDC has continued to generalize. You can’t say professors. He has committed a fallacy called fallacy of unqualified generalization. He said professors, how many of them? There are bad eggs everywhere, even in journalism, even in acting.

“Peter Obi talked about professors helping illiterates. That also means he is an illiterate because he himself has just collected form to contest as an aspirant of his party.”