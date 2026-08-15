Why PDP Won’t Participate In Osun Governorship Election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed why the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won’t participate in today’s Osun State Governorship election.

The election umpire maintained that despite a Court of Appeal ruling directing the inclusion of its candidate on the ballot, the PDP won’t participate.

Recall that the Court of Appeal had on Thursday directed INEC to allow the candidate backed by the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the PDP to participate in the election.

However, giving reasons for its decision according to The Nation, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, said the commission had filed a stay of execution and appealed the judgment.

Oketola noted that under INEC’s electoral guidelines, only the leadership of a political party recognised by the commission and listed in its database can nominate candidates for an election, stressing that the commission does not recognise the Turaki-led faction of the PDP and, consequently, did not accept the candidate it sponsored for the Osun governorship election.

Oketola said the Commission was proceeding with the conduct of the Osun elections, adding that neither of the two PDP camps was presenting any candidate for the election.

Oketola said, “Although the Court of Appeal delivered a judgment on Thursday directing the inclusion of the PDP on the ballot, I want to make it clear that the judgment does not affect the Commission’s operational arrangements for tomorrow’s election. The Osun State Governorship Election remains scheduled for Saturday, 15 August 2026.

“INEC has already taken the necessary legal steps by filing an appeal against the judgment, together with an application for a Stay of Execution. The Commission will continue to pursue the matter through the appropriate judicial process while maintaining its preparations for the election.

“From an operational standpoint, the situation on the ground remains clear. Neither faction of the PDP is presently fielding an active candidate in the election. Accordingly, the judgment does not affect the Commission’s existing preparations or the conduct of tomorrow’s poll.

“There is no postponement or disruption to tomorrow’s election. The Commission’s logistical arrangements across Osun State are in place, and the necessary security arrangements have been made. Voting will commence at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow (today) as scheduled.”