Osun: Voting Drags Past 8 PM At Two Polling Units In Ila-Orangun (Picture)

Hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially closed voting, voting is still in progress in Ila-Orangun as eligible voter held their ground in queues, determined to cast their vote in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State.

According to The Nation, the two polling units are St Michael’s Primary School in Ejigbo Registration Area III, and the Secretariat Polling Unit 013 in Isedo I Registration Area.

At St Michael’s Primary School, where 945 voters are registered, the exercise had yet to wind down as of 8:10pm, with a thick crowd still pressing to vote despite the late hour.

Naija News understands that the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji, are battling for the votes in the units.

Voters registered there include Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajagunla of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Temitope Agiri, deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); a former APC House of Representatives member, Hon. Olufemi Fakeye; and a former chairman of Ila Local Government and APC chieftain, Otunba Victor Olusegun Awotunde.

Voting had already wrapped up by about 8:00pm at the Secretariat Polling Unit 013 in Isedo I Registration Area, where 1,134 voters are registered, and ballot sorting is ongoing.

The unit, where the federal lawmaker for Ila/Boluwaduro/Ifedayo Federal Constituency, Hon. Clement Akanni, is registered to vote, had to make do with a single BVAS machine for the governorship poll.