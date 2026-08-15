[VIDEO] Osun Election: Police Officer In Viral Video Arrested

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) seen in a viral video disrupting the Osun State Governorship election has been arrested.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room.

According to Situation Room, the activity of the police officer was brought to its attention.

It said its partner, CLEEN Foundation, engaged the leadership of the police in charge of the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election following the emergence of the video.

A viral video on the X platform had revealed the disruption of the process at a centre in Modakeke.

In an update, the Situation Room said, “We can confirm that Police man seen in the video has been apprehended. We urge members of the public to prioritise their safety as they go out today to exercise their civic responsibility and franchise.”