VIDEO: Supporters Clash As Osun APC Running Mate Storm Deputy Governor’s Polling Unit

Chaos erupted on Saturday during the Osun State Governorship election at the polling unit of the state’s Deputy Governor and Accord Party running mate, Prince Kola Adewusi.

It was gathered that fight broke out after the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Benjamin Kayode Adereti, arrives at the Deputy Governor’s polling unit.

The APC deputy governorship candidate who had earlier cast his vote at his designated polling unit, Waasin Polling Unit 11, Ilaare Ward 3, proceeded to the polling unit of the serving deputy governor.

However, supporters of the Osun State Deputy Governor resisted the APC candidate resulting in a heated confrontation.

The resulting chao briefly disrupted the otherwise peaceful atmosphere at the polling location as supporters exchanged words and tensions rose.

The Osun State governorship election is currently ongoing across the southwest state.