Transfer Updates: Hinshelwood, Rodri, Osimhen, Neto, Delap, Quansah, Others

Arsenal are leading the transfer race to sign Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood. The Sun reports the Gunners have made contact with the representatives of the 21-year-old England Under-21 international and are preparing an official bid.

Manchester United have also made enquiries, while Manchester City are monitoring the versatile midfielder, who can also operate at right-back. Brighton would prefer to keep their academy graduate but could consider transfer offers above £43m.

Barcelona are preparing a third transfer offer for Manchester City midfielder Rodri as negotiations between the two clubs continue. The Independent reports the Spanish giants are ready to bid around £60m, although that would still leave them £10m short of City’s valuation. ESPN says City value the 30-year-old at more than €70m, while Matteo Moretto reports the Spain international is now close to completing a move to Barcelona after a breakthrough in talks.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have all held internal discussions about signing Victor Osimhen. Teamtalk reports the three Premier League clubs are considering the Galatasaray striker, although none has submitted a formal bid or entered advanced negotiations for the 27-year-old.

Chelsea forward Liam Delap has emerged as a target for ambitious Italian club Como. The Daily Mail reports Como have registered their interest in the 23-year-old, who struggled for regular impact after joining Chelsea from Ipswich Town. However, Chelsea value the England forward at around £55m.

Chelsea could also be ready to part company with Pedro Neto. Sky Switzerland reports Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have agreed personal terms with the Portugal winger and are prepared to pay the €60m required to complete the transfer deal.

Newcastle United are stepping up their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba. Talksport reports the 22-year-old Cameroon international has become a priority for new manager Matthias Jaissle following the departures of Bruno Guimarães and Sandro Tonali. Manchester United have previously shown strong interest in Baleba, but their pursuit has cooled.

Newcastle are also close to completing the signing of Benfica full-back Amar Dedić. Fabrizio Romano reports the 23-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international has already agreed personal terms with the Magpies.

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the signing of Ajax winger Mika Godts. L’Équipe reports the French champions have agreed a €55m transfer deal for the 21-year-old Belgium international, who has also agreed personal terms. Godts scored 17 goals and provided 13 assists in the Eredivisie last season.

Crystal Palace are preparing to demand up to £25m for Daniel Muñoz. Football Insider reports Everton are interested in the 30-year-old Colombian right-back, with Palace holding firm over their valuation.

Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has been stripped of the captaincy after rejecting a move to Newcastle. The Daily Mail reports the Denmark international turned down a £15m switch to the Premier League side.

Coventry City are interested in Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong. Talksport reports the Championship club are considering a move for the 20-year-old England youth international.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is in transfer talks with Napoli over a possible summer transfer. Fichajes reports the 29-year-old Brazil international is exploring an exit from north London as the Italian club assess their attacking options.

Tottenham are also working on a deal for Manchester City winger Savinho. The Standard reports the Brazil international is keen on a move to Spurs, with negotiations continuing over the 22-year-old.

Leeds United have been told they will need at least €10m to sign Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi. Kicker reports the 29-year-old Switzerland international remains a target for the newly promoted Premier League club.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have added Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah to their shortlist. ESPN reports the Gunners have explored the possibility of signing the England international through intermediaries, although no direct negotiations have taken place.

Crystal Palace are also finalising a deal for Real Salt Lake teenager Zavier Gozo. ESPN reports the versatile midfielder, who has represented the United States at Under-20 level, is close to joining the Premier League club.

Chelsea teenager Dastan Satpayev has joined Burnley on a season-long loan. The forward had previously signed a six-year contract with Chelsea before being sent out to gain first-team experience.