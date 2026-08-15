Tinubu Should Intervene Now! – Adeleke Fumes Over Directive To Withdraw Security At Polling Units

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed concern over alleged attempts to disrupt the collation process at various centres across the state.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, the Accord Party candidate, in a post via his 𝕏, frowned at the directive from some ‘unscrupulous persons’ to withdraw security agents from polling units and collation centres across Osun State amid the ongoing gubernatorial election.

Adeleke asserted that the decision to withdraw security agents will expose innocent voters, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and personnel to grave danger from rampaging All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs.

While calling on President Bola Tinubu to intervene, Adeleke urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Director General of the Department of State Service not to allow desperate politicians to truncate the Osun election.

He wrote, “I have just been reliably informed that some unscrupulous persons have given a directive to withdraw security agents from polling units and collation centers across Osun State. This will expose innocent voters, INEC officials and personnel to grave danger from rampaging APC thugs.

“The IGP, DG DSS should not allow desperate politicians truncate Osun election. Mr. President @officialABAT should intervene now!”

Meanwhile, Adeleke is holding a commanding lead in the ongoing collation of results from Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

According to Punch, a check on the Nigeria Elections Intelligence System showed that with results in from 303 of the state’s 332 wards, Adeleke had amassed 177,572 votes, representing 50.5 per cent of the total.

His closest rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, trailed with 158,588 votes, or 45.1 per cent, putting the incumbent firmly ahead as collation neared its final stretch.

Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) occupied a distant third position with 5,917 votes at the time of filing this report.

Data from the exercise showed that of the 845,100 registered voters in Osun State, only 361,500 were accredited, putting voter turnout at 42.8 per cent.

Of the votes cast, 351,500 were declared valid, while 7,200 ballots were thrown out as rejected.